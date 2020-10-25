Iowa and Nebraska open the Big Ten season with road losses

(KTIV) - Big Ten football returned on Saturday. It wasn't the start that Iowa was hoping for. The Hawkeyes fell 24-20 at Purdue.

Spencer Petras made his first career start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes. He threw for 265 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Iowa led 20-14 midway through the fourth quarter but Purdue scored the final ten points to come away with the victory. A costly fumble led to a Boilermakers touchdown with just over two minutes to play, which turned out to be the game winner.

"Thought we did a lot of really good things out there. Saw a lot of positives. A lot of good plays. A lot of good play," said Ferentz. "But then the obvious story is that there is a lot we have to work on. In particular, turned the ball over, penalties and half those penalties were major penalties if you will, more than five yards."

Iowa hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska also kicked off their 20-20 season at 5th ranked Ohio State. The Cornhuskers kept the game close for most of the first half. It was 14-14 late in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes outscored the Huskers 38-3 the rest of the game. Penalties in key moments really hurt the Huskers momentum late in the first half leading into the third quarter which allowed the game to get out of hand.

"I thought we did a lot of good things," said head coach Scott Frost. "Unfortunaltely some of the things that led to the game getting out of hand were self inflicted things that we can fix. We hung in with them a lot better than we did last year physically and I give a ton of credit to them. That's a really good team but I was proud of how our kids fought."

Nebraska has another tough test in week two at home against Wisconsin.