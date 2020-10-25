Israel to begin human trials of coronavirus vaccine

JERUSALEM (AP) — The state-run Israel Institute for Biological Research says says it will begin human testing on its coronavirus vaccine next week. The institute, run by Israel’s Defense Ministry, said Sunday testing on an initial group of 80 people would begin on Nov. 1. The testing is to expand to a second phase of 960 people in December. A third and final phase of 30,000 people is set for next April or May, depending on the results of the earlier phases. The institute is run by the Israel’s Defense Ministry. According to the World Health Organization, over 40 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in clinical trials worldwide.