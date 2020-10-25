Mexico seizes industrial-scale meth, fentanyl lab in capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soldiers and police in Mexico have seized an industrial-scale meth and fentanyl lab that was so big it startled investigators. The lab had chemical preparation vats about two stories tall that could process 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms) of raw material at a time. The federal Attorney General’s Office said Sunday the mega-lab was uncovered this past week in a storefront advertising industrial cleaning products on the outskirts of Mexico City. Behind the storefront was a warehouse, with tall stacks of drums and 265-gallon (1,000 liter) tanks holding precursor chemicals. The office said it had never found drug vats this big before.