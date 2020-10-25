Oct. 25: Iowa reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,312 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 114,463 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 115,775 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 87,709 have recovered. That's an increase of 260 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported five additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,634.

According to the state's latest report, there are 541 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU and 42 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,010 new tests were given for a total of 936,811 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,149.

The SDHD has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 96.

To date, 5,497 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had five new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,250. Of those cases, 1,983 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported two new virus cases, with its total now at 525. Of those cases, 328 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported ten new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 734. Officials say 523 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,629 to 1,655 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,138 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 27.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 25, the state health department says Sioux County reported 29 new cases bringing their total to 2,419. Officials say 1,688 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported 16 virus-related deaths so far.