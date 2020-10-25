Oct. 25: Nebraska reports 582 new cases and one death

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 63,797.

There was one new virus-related death reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 596 on Sunday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 435 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,846 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 41,364 on Saturday to 41,930 on Sunday.

So far, 570,152 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 506,037 tests have come back negative.