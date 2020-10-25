Oct. 25: South Dakota reports 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,063 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 38,141.

According to the state's health department, 1017 of these new cases are confirmed and 46 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 10,745 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 527 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 526 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 28,083.

Currently, 356 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 366 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 140 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 633. Of those cases, 154 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 27 new cases, bringing its total to 784. Health officials say 625 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,526 to 2,584. Health officials say 1,833 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported 18 total virus-related deaths in Lincoln County.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 719 total positive cases. So far, 540 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 781 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 499 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.