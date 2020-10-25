SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Snow continues to fall Sunday morning and will last through the day and night.

By the time the snow ends, areas near O'Neill will end up with 4-7 inches of snow on the ground.



Central Siouxland (including Wayne, Sioux City, Le Mars and Storm Lake) are likely to see 2-4 inches of snow.



Places near Denison and Missouri Valley look likely to have 1-2 inches.

Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 miles per hour, which is enough that it could get kicked around a little bit.

Travel will be slow with the fresh snow on the ground; leave early and drive carefully as you head to your destination.

Temperatures will also stall near 30 degrees with wind chills near 20 degrees.

Though the snow will wrap up overnight Sunday night, slick travel will likely remain into the Monday morning commute.

Monday will be cloudy and cold with highs only in the mid 20s.

Tune in to News 4 for the latest as the snow falls and for what to expect as we move through the work week.