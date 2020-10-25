South Dakota tops 1,000 virus cases for 2nd time in 3 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased by more than 1,000 for the second time in three days. The state Department of Health is reporting 1,063 new cases in the last day, two days after the state recorded a daily high of 1,185 cases. A total of 3,187 positive tests were confirmed in the last three days and 37,979 cumulative infections have been diagnosed since the pandemic began. Figures compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers shows there were more than 1,155 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks. That ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita.