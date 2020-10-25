Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission declaring longtime contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure. The ruling party has been knocked from power for the first time since the 1970s. Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a priest who devoted himself to politics and has run for president six times, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%. The commission chair called the race “hotly contested.” The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the country of just under 100,000 people whose tourism-heavy economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.