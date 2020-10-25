Power cut to thousands as California braces for fire risk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather. More than 1 million people could be affected by planned power outages as California braces for a return of gussy winds and bone-dry weather. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties could be affected by outages in northern California and another 71,000 customers in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for much of the state.