Absentee ballot requests have more than doubled from 2016 to 2020 in Lincoln County, SD

BERESFORD, SD (KTIV) - When you look at voter interest in this election in other states, you see the same response: record, or near-record request for absentee ballots.

In Lincoln County, South Dakota, election officials say 13,790 absentee ballots were requested for the 2020 general election. Compare that to 2016, which was the last general election in a presidential election year. In Lincoln County, in 2016, the auditor filled just 5,567 absentee ballot requests.

In fact, Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund says her office hired three temporary workers back in September to handle the expected increase in absentee ballot requests.

The pandemic will also bring changes to polling places in Lincoln County. "We have boxes and boxes of disposable pens," said Sheri Lund, Lincoln County, SD Auditor. "So, the same pen won't get used twice. Upon entering the polling place there is hand sanitizer. If somebody was to forget their mask, or gloves, we will have those for them. And, the voting booths are wiped down pretty consistently."

For Lincoln County voters, who have an absentee ballot, you can still fill it out, and mail it in. But, Lund also suggests voting "in-person absentee" at the county courthouse by November 2nd at 5:00pm. If you want to drop off a "voted" absentee ballot, with the Lincoln County Auditor, you have until 7:00pm on election day.