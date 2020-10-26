Australia asks Iran about report academic moved from prison

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is seeking information from Iran on reports that a British Australian academic who was convicted of espionage has been moved to a mystery location. Kylie Moore-Gilbert was arrested in Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018. The Iranian Association of Human Rights Activists reported she was moved to an unknown location on Saturday. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the Australian ambassador to Iran had a recent consular visit with Moore-Gilbert and Australian officials “are seeking further information” on the reports she had been moved. Moore-Gilbert has gone on hunger strikes and make pleas for the Australian government to do more to free her.