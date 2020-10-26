‘Babish’ expands as pandemic boosts YouTube cooking shows

NEW YORK (AP) — After the pandemic stopped life in its tracks in mid-March, many people have turned to YouTube food channels to help them learn how to cook, or cook better, and be part of a community. Data provided by YouTube shows the average daily views of videos with “cook with me” in the title have increased by more than 100% since the pandemic started. One popular YouTube channel called “Binging With Babish” has expanded and now calls itself the “Babish Culinary Universe.” The channel is adding new personalities and building out a digital food network.