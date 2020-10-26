Buena Vista University selects 19th president

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Buena Vista University Board of Trustees has selected the next president for the Storm Lake, Iowa school.

Effective immediately, Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, will serve as BVU's president.

Lenzmeier joined BVU in 2003 as a professor of biology and has served as interim president since May.

Lenzmeier helped guide BVU through the challenges of closing the residential campus during the onset of COVID-19 seven months ago. He then directed efforts to reopen the campus in August and worked to individually greet every member of one of the largest freshman classes in the past decade, which led to an overall enrollment increase this Fall.

“The year 2020 has been incredibly challenging, and, for a number of reasons, also extremely memorable,” said Lenzmeier. "Perhaps more than ever, we understand the importance of being able to adapt quickly as the environment dictates. It has been humbling and rewarding to watch our students, faculty, and staff demonstrate their resiliency each day. Their ability to succeed in a year rife with challenges continually confirms for me the transformative power of BVU.”

Lenzmeier has a background as a virologist and is a native of Willmar, Minnesota.

Lenzmeier is also an active member of the Storm Lake community, serving on the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Community Advisory Council from 2009-2011 and again from 2015-2016.

He was also a member of the Faith, Hope and Charity Board of Directors from 2009-2015 and currently serves on the Iowa Lakes Corridor Board of Directors and the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Task Force.

His wife, Betsy, volunteers in the Storm Lake community and is a member of the Governor’s Iowa Autism Council.