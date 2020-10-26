Decision 2020: Interview with Dennis Grace, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska’s 1st District

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are vying for Nebraska's 1st District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

KTIV was able to talk to each of the candidates, Democratic Candidate Kate Bolz, Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry and Libertarian Candidate Dennis Grace.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Dennis Grace to learn more about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"Mr. Grace, if you're elected, what will your priorities be as a member of Congress?" asked Matt Breen.

"My priorities have always been... to start off... bringing home troops," said Dennis Grace, (L) Nebraska 1st District U.S. House Candidate. "One of the things that led me to the Libertarian Party is that neither of the two older parties seem to want to get a handle on the president's powers to send troops and declare wars wherever he wants. So, first priority would be ending the authorizations to use military force. The next priority is to work with farmers to find better solutions. To help them to have more control over their own destiny, so when they're faced with a situation where they have to pass that family farm onto their children or other family members, they're not doing it crippled with debt. Those are the top two priorities. The other things that I want to focus on... first, go around here would be the conservation of Native American cultures. and languages. Helping them to become more self-sufficient."

"You have said that the COVID-19 pandemic is among the most important issues facing this country," said Breen. "With the second relief package stalled in the Senate, what needs to happen to help Americans that continue to suffer, and combat COVID-19?"

"The first thing we have to do is demand our lawmakers that we don't make this political," said Grace. "This isn't about Democrat or Republican. It's about Americans that are in need. This pandemic caught us all off guard. I think that our government started out doing what they thought was best, but this has dragged on too long with them playing games on both sides. I want to see bills presented to Congress that have none of the 'pork' in them. Bills that help with things that Americans are dealing with.. less food, food insecurity. Not being able to pay the utility bills. Not being able to make their mortgage payments and their rent payments. That's what we need to focus on. Everyday bills. Making sure that people can live their lives the way they were living them before... especially with these mandates going back into place. Also ensuring this isn't going to drag on forever. I think the way that we do that is by helping people understand that they aren't going to be buried. This is hurting us in so many ways We're seeing so many problems come out of it. We're seeing mental health problems. And, food and physical health issues. And, I think that we really need to get a handle on that. We do that by concentrating on those issues, and not on siphoning funds out of wherever we're getting them from and funneling them back into pet projects of our lawmakers."

"Dennis Grace, the Libertarian candidate for Congress in Nebraska, best of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Thank you very much, I appreciate it," said Grace.

To watch the other candidates' interviews, follow the links below: