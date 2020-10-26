Decision 2020: Interview with Jeff Fortenberry, Republican candidate for Nebraska’s 1st District

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are vying for Nebraska's 1st District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

KTIV was able to talk to each of the candidates, Democratic Candidate Kate Bolz, Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry and Libertarian Candidate Dennis Grace.

KTIV's Xava Parra talked with Congressman Jeff Fortenberry who's running for re-election to learn more. You can read the full interview below:

"Congressman Fortenberry, negotiations have stalled, in Washington, on another COVID-19 relief bill," said Xava Parra. "What should members of Congress make sure is included in that bill when negotiations resume?"

"It's an important question because COVID has caused such suffering across the country," said Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, (R) Nebraska 1st District U.S. House Candidate. "Earlier this year when the pandemic hit us, and there was so much confusion about what to do, Republicans, Democrats, the White House, came together and passed a massive air lift to do two things: protect our health care infrastructure, and to save our economy. And, I'm frankly so proud of the work we did to help individuals and families, provide direct resources to health care, but also the Paycheck Protection Program, which saved small businesses... perhaps 300,000 jobs in Nebraska were related to that program were saved. Moving forward, we still have a lot of work to do. There's some uncertainty in business. Here we have one of the lower unemployment rates in the country. But, I do think moving forward, enhancing and extending the Paycheck Protection Program, maybe direct help to individuals and families and then ensuring we are rapidly moving toward better treatments, and possibly a vaccine, I'm also an advocate for on-site, rapid testing so you can give certainty to schools and businesses. You know whether you've been exposed, or your neighbor has been exposed. Will it come together? It's still uncertain, it's a tough negotiation. But, I do think if it's not right now, it's probably will before the end of the year. "

Health care is a top priority this election," Parra said. "And, I read that your daughter has had several surgeries for a congenital heart condition. What insight did that give you into the state of our health care system here in the United States?"

"The issue of preexisting conditions is, of course, close to our family because we had a daughter that suffered from congenital heart defects," said Fortenberry. "She's had 12 surgeries. She's now in college and doing fairly well, but that's a lot of trauma to her. Thankfully, the law changed a couple of years ago to protect people with preexisting conditions. As her mother, and I, searched the world over for proper treatments, which led us to Omaha, Michigan, and Boston, and through 12 surgeries, one of the other burdens we carried is that she could be excluded from health insurance in the future, and who would pay for that? How would we help her. So many other people are in that situation. So, as a first principle moving forward on health care repair to our laws, we have to protect people with preexisting conditions. That law must remain. And, we've worked in a variety of ways in Congress to strengthen that option. There's fancy words for it called 'invisible risk sharing', but public policy options joining Republicans and Democrats to ensure that law remains no matter what happens in terms of future health care transitions."

"With respect to the Affordable Care Act, if the U.S. Supreme Court rules it unconstitutional, what would you replace it with?" asked Parra.

"It's a great question because the Affordable Care Act, which is about ten years old now, it helped some people, but it hurt a lot of others," said Fortenberry. "It was done in response to 30 million people being uninsured. We still have 30 million people uninsured. It has doubled the cost to our health care system and destroyed the insurance market for farmers and small businesses. Many families pay $3,000 more. And, worst of all, life expectancies are going down. So, we can do better. And, there are three reforms. it's not even a reform, it's a repair. Protecting people with preexisting conditions is principle number one. Expanding options for affordable, quality health insurance... and expanding those options. Most people get their insurance through their employer and are very happy with that. So, that's an important part of this. Number two is the delivery mechanism for holistic, coordinated care. Number three is prevention and wellness. Food is medicine. In the tribal areas here we've done a number of things to indigenous diets... food is medicine. That's very important across the country. The combination of doing those three things would drive down costs significantly, improve health, and protect vulnerable persons. What do we all want? We want better health and better value. And, that's a unifying principle for all Americans. It gives us the opportunity to keep the good aspects of the law, like preexisting conditions protections, but be creative and imaginative about how we deliver better health."

