Decision 2020: Interview with Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st District

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are vying for Nebraska's 1st District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

KTIV was able to talk to each of the candidates, Democratic Candidate Kate Bolz, Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry and Libertarian Candidate Dennis Grace.

KTIV's Matt Breen spoke with Kate Bolz to learn more about her campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"During a recent debate, you said health care in on the ballot, this year, 'it's as clear as the mask on your face'... a reference to the ongoing pandemic," said Matt Breen. "With the second COVID-19 relief package now stalled in the Senate, what would you like to see in next COVID-19 relief package?"

"I would like to see a fiscally-responsible, bipartisan package that prioritizes your health including plans for distribution of a vaccine, support for our local health departments, support for people who need ongoing insurance like COBRA, and making sure that our hospitals have the staff and drug treatment support that they deserve," said Kate Bolz, (D) Nebraska 1st District U.S. House Candidate. "We know that, right here in Lincoln, hospitals are under great pressure because of COVID-19."

"The Trump administration has asked the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act," said Breen. "How would you replace the ACA if it is ruled unconstitutional?"

"Defending your health, and your health care, is my top priority," said Bolz. "If the Supreme Court overturns the ACA, we must take urgent action to both replace it and improve it. Not only maintaining the consumer protections and the access to health insurance for young people on their parents' insurance. But, also adding affordability provisions, like increased subsidies for working families and making sure the prescription drugs are covered in an effective way. There will be a lot of work to do if the ACA makes the decision to overturn health care coverage for thousands of Nebraskans who benefit from it."

"You say you support a "public option" for health insurance," said Breen. "Do you support a "Medicare For All"-style system?"

"Absolutely not," said Bolz. "I don't support Medicare for all, but I do support a public option. I think we need a continuum of health insurance options so that we cover all Americans in the most cost-effective and strategic way. Congressman Fortenberry has voted time and time again to undo the health insurance coverage of the Affordable Care Act for Nebraskans who need it. I'll always stand against that. But, I will make sure that if you like your coverage now, you get to keep it."

"Senator, there are concerns about the solvency of Social Security," said Breen. "What would you do to maintain that solvency? Would you consider adjustments in the annual cost-of-living adjustments? Would you consider changes to the payroll tax rate? Or, would you raise the retirement age?

"I wouldn't raise the retirement age, and I do think we need to have ongoing cost-of-living adjustments," said Bolz. "One thing we can do is keep up the wage expectations so that they keep up with the changes in American wages over time. But, at the end of the day, as your member of Congress, it's my most important responsibility to defend Social Security and prioritize it over other expenditures."

"Nebraska State Senator Kate Bolz, who's a candidate for Congress in Nebraska, best of luck on Election Night," said Breen.

"Thank you so much," said Bolz.

