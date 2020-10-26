Dordt’s Clayberg and Briar Cliff’s Robinson named GPAC Players of the Week

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy GPAC) -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2020-21 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Noah Clayberg, Quarterback (Dordt University)

Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Clayberg, a junior from Pella, Iowa, completed over 60 percent of his passes, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with 367 total yards, passing for 268 and rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown. He led the Defender offense to 499 total yards against a Concordia defense that came into the game allowing 314 yards per game and just 16 points per contest. The Defenders travel to Sioux City, Iowa to take on Morningside on October 31. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Robert Robinson, Defensive Line (Briar Cliff University)

Briar Cliff defensive lineman Robert Robinson is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Robinson, a senior, from Los Angeles, California, matched his career-high single-game sack number in Saturday's win at Hastings with three, was the second most in school history for sacks in a contest. He led the team with nine tackles Saturday, 4.5 of which were for loss for 24.5 yards. In addition, he handled the punting duties for Briar Cliff and had a pair of punts inside the 20. Briar Cliff will travel to Mitchell, South Dakota to take on Dakota Wesleyan University on October 31. Kick off will be at 1 pm.