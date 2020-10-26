 Skip to Content

Early taste of winter brings several inches of snow to Siouxland

10:08 am Top Stories

Last week Siouxland saw its first snowfall of the season with some areas picking up around an inch.

Another round came through this weekend with a stronger system resulting in a wintry landscape in its aftermath.

Here is a look at some of the reported totals that have come in from the weekend:

Near Verdel, NE: 8.0"
Ocheyedan, IA: 6.0"
Yankton, SD: 6.0"

Atkinson, NE: 5.5"
Bloomfield, NE: 5.0"
Estherville, IA: 5.0"
Hull, IA: 5.0"
Le Mars, IA: 5.0"
Near Lyons, NE: 5.0"
Onawa, IA: 5.0"
Ringsted, IA: 5.0"
Rock Rapids, IA: 5.0"
Royal, NE: 5.0"

Neligh, NE: 4.5"
Wayne, NE: 4.5"
Vermillion, SD: 4.3"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 4.2"
Hawarden, IA: 4.1"
Alcester, SD: 4.0"
Creighton, NE: 4.0"
Norfolk, NE: 4.0"
O'Neill, NE: 4.0"
Sioux Center, IA: 4.0"
Stanton, NE: 4.0"
Tea, SD: 4.0"

Concord, NE: 3.8"
Bancroft, NE: 3.5"
Battle Creek, NE: 3.5"
KTIV: 3.5"
Okoboji, IA: 3.5"
Little Sioux, IA: 3.2"
Sheldon, IA: 3.2"
Manson, IA: 3.0"
Ruthven, IA: 3.0"
Spirit Lake, IA: 3.0"
Wakefield, NE: 3.0"

Tekamah, NE: 2.6"
Ida Grove, IA: 2.5"
Mapleton, IA: 2.5"
Spencer, IA: 2.5"
West Point, NE: 2.2"
Meadow Grove, NE: 2.0"
Pender, NE: 2.0"
Pocahontas, IA: 2.0"
Rockwell City, IA: 2.0"
Storm Lake, IA: 2.0"

Jaret Lansford

