Early taste of winter brings several inches of snow to Siouxland

Last week Siouxland saw its first snowfall of the season with some areas picking up around an inch.



Another round came through this weekend with a stronger system resulting in a wintry landscape in its aftermath.



Here is a look at some of the reported totals that have come in from the weekend:

Near Verdel, NE: 8.0"

Ocheyedan, IA: 6.0"

Yankton, SD: 6.0"

Atkinson, NE: 5.5"

Bloomfield, NE: 5.0"

Estherville, IA: 5.0"

Hull, IA: 5.0"

Le Mars, IA: 5.0"

Near Lyons, NE: 5.0"

Onawa, IA: 5.0"

Ringsted, IA: 5.0"

Rock Rapids, IA: 5.0"

Royal, NE: 5.0"

Neligh, NE: 4.5"

Wayne, NE: 4.5"

Vermillion, SD: 4.3"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 4.2"

Hawarden, IA: 4.1"

Alcester, SD: 4.0"

Creighton, NE: 4.0"

Norfolk, NE: 4.0"

O'Neill, NE: 4.0"

Sioux Center, IA: 4.0"

Stanton, NE: 4.0"

Tea, SD: 4.0"

Concord, NE: 3.8"

Bancroft, NE: 3.5"

Battle Creek, NE: 3.5"

KTIV: 3.5"

Okoboji, IA: 3.5"

Little Sioux, IA: 3.2"

Sheldon, IA: 3.2"

Manson, IA: 3.0"

Ruthven, IA: 3.0"

Spirit Lake, IA: 3.0"

Wakefield, NE: 3.0"

Tekamah, NE: 2.6"

Ida Grove, IA: 2.5"

Mapleton, IA: 2.5"

Spencer, IA: 2.5"

West Point, NE: 2.2"

Meadow Grove, NE: 2.0"

Pender, NE: 2.0"

Pocahontas, IA: 2.0"

Rockwell City, IA: 2.0"

Storm Lake, IA: 2.0"