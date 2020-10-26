Expanded Johnny Carson exhibit to be displayed in Norfolk, Nebraska

Norfolk, Nebraska (KTIV) -- An even larger historic archive of Johnny Carson's life and career is coming to Siouxland.

It will be preserved at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, Nebraska, where Carson grew up, and the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

Half of the museum is being renovated for the expanded exhibit of one of Norfolk's favorite sons.

Organizers say it will include the late-night legend's awards, costumes and other items that will be shown in Norfolk and eventually, New York.

Carson's nephew is sending the pieces from California.

The display will show even more of Carson's 30-year reign as the king of late night television.

Austen Hagood, An Elkhorn Valley Museum Board Member, says excitement is building around the expansion.

" His drum set from his time when he was in Vegas actually just arrived the other day. As Jeff (Carson's nephew) discovers more things he has in California, he'll ship them to us, and we'll take what we want. And if there's something we don't have room for, or we just don't display, we'll ship that to New York and let the folks at the Lucille Ball museum display that, and vice versa," said Hagood.

Hagood says museum-goers will be able to see the expanded archive sometime in early 2021.

He says about 80% of the funds raised for the exhibit have been through private donors and 20% is coming from grants.