German business confidence slips after 5 months of rises

BERLIN (AP) — A survey shows that German business confidence has declined for the first time after five consecutive months of increases as coronavirus infections rebound across Europe. The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index fell to 92.7 points in October from 93.2 in September. It said that companies’ view of their current situation improved but their outlook for the next sixth months worsened. Germany hasn’t been spared the sharp rises in new infections seen across Europe in recent weeks, with its figures hitting record levels though it is still in better shape than several other countries.