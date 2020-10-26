Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota says his emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia was a success. The campaign had said the condition could have been life-threatening if not treated quickly. But campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement that Lewis’ surgery Monday was “successful and minimally invasive.” He says that if Lewis’ recovery continues, doctors anticipate he’ll be released from the hospital in the next couple days. Lewis, a one-term former congressman best known to Minnesota voters from his days as a conservative talk radio host, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.