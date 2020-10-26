Jefferson County man killed in crash that injured 2 others

DILLER, Neb. (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says a local man has died from injuries he received in a crash north of Diller in southeastern Nebraska. Officials report that 78-year-old Howard Behrends was killed in the Friday afternoon crash. Behrends was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, 71-year-old Linda Behrends. Investigators say the Behrends’ car ran a stop sign on a rural road and collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old Kansas woman. The Behrends were taken to a Fairbury hospital, and Howard Behrends was later taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. The woman driving the other car was taken to a Beatrice hospital for treatment of her injuries.