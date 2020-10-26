Liz Weston: How losing Obamacare could cost you

If the Affordable Care Act is tossed out by the Supreme Court, expect to pay more and receive less. The fallout would hit nearly everyone: people on employer plans, those who use the ACA marketplace, and people on Medicare and Medicaid. Preexisting conditions, including cancer and diabetes, could keep you from being able to get health insurance, and could be excluded from employer-provided coverage for up to a year. Young adults could be kicked off their parents’ policies. Copays are likely to increase, screenings that now carry no copay could again cost you, and insurers could again impose lifetime caps that expose you to massive medical bills.