Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10
Sub-district C1-2=
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4=
Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun
Sub-district C1-5=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14
Sub-district C1-6=
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11
Sub-district C1-7=
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Sub-district C1-8=
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9
Sub-district C1-9=
Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-5, 25-8
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Sub-district C2-4=
Pender def. Wakefield
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-24, 25-18
North Central def. Creighton, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
Sub-district C2-6=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Sub-district C2-7=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Cross County def. Aquinas, 19-25, 26-24, 26-16, 33-31
Sub-district C2-8=
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Superior def. Sutton, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-5
Sub-district C2-9=
Centura def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Sub-district C2-10=
Elm Creek def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Southern Valley def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district C2-11=
Hi-Line def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Sub-district D1-2=
Mead def. Yutan, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Sub-district D1-3=
Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Sub-district D1-4=
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Boyd County, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13
Sub-district D1-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 17-25, 25-8, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Sub-district D1-6=
East Butler def. Twin River,
Sub-district D1-7=
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13
Sub-district D1-9=
Amherst def. Alma, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Sub-district D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-5, 25-7, 25-11
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-3=
Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10
Sub-district D2-4=
St. Edward def. Elba, 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
Sub-district D2-5=
Winside def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Sub-district D2-7=
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-7, 25-7
Sub-district D2-8=
Bertrand def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Sub-district D2-9=
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-7, 25-12, 25-11
Sub-district D2-10=
Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-21, 15-25, 25-9, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Leyton vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Morrill vs. Hemingford, ppd. to Oct 27th.
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Minatare, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Ogallala vs. Chadron, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Sidney vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Oct 27th.
South Platte vs. Kimball, ppd. to Oct 27th.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/