Monday’s Scores

South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

Chester def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Edgemont def. Hot Springs, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-7, 25-23, 25-18

Faulkton def. Miller, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16

Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21

Groton Area def. Deuel, 19-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22

Harding County def. Bison, 25-12, 25-8, 25-19

Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-21, 28-30, 25-12

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11

Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-5, 25-4, 25-4

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-16, 25-11, 16-25, 17-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-12, 25-8, 25-15

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15

Vermillion def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10

Kadoka Triangular=

Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Kadoka Area, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Lyman, 25-3, 25-6, 25-7

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

