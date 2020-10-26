Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11
Chester def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Edgemont def. Hot Springs, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-7, 25-23, 25-18
Faulkton def. Miller, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21
Groton Area def. Deuel, 19-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22
Harding County def. Bison, 25-12, 25-8, 25-19
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-21, 28-30, 25-12
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-5, 25-4, 25-4
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-16, 25-11, 16-25, 17-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-12, 25-8, 25-15
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15
Vermillion def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10
Kadoka Triangular=
Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Rapid City Christian def. Kadoka Area, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Lyman, 25-3, 25-6, 25-7
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/