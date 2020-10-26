More record cold temperatures through Tuesday morning

The snow has stopped falling at this point with many areas seeing four to six inches of the white stuff over the weekend.



As we start our Monday, be ready for some slippery areas on roadways; many roads remain partially to completely covered in snow.



You will also want to dress warm as temperatures are sitting in the teens with wind chills in the single digits!



We only end up climbing into the mid 20s for highs today which will set a record for the coldest high on this date.



The occasional peeks of sunshine will be possible but it will be mostly cloudy today.



Record lows will again be possible tonight as some of us dip into the single digits tonight with gradual clearing taking place.



We will tell you when we will see some warmer temperatures move in on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.