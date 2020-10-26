New Mexico legislator flees home after receiving threats

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator says fled his home after receiving anonymous telephone message threats following his criticism of demonstration where many did not wear masks outside the state Capitol in Santa Fe. State Sen. Jacob Candelaria said Sunday he fears for his safety after receiving the series of profanity-laced telephone voice messages. He says one caller said, “We’re going to get you out one way or another.” Candelaria expressed frustration with the response by law enforcement after he was visited by state police. He is an openly gay legislator and attorney and says another message included homophobic slurs.