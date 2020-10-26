Oct. 26: Iowa reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 561 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 677 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 115,775 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 116,452 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 87,984 have recovered. That's an increase of 275 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported two additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,636.

According to the state's latest report, there are 561 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 541. This sets another record-breaking number for Iowa COVID hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 129 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 2,750 new tests were given for a total of 939,561 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,209.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 97. Officials say this latest death involved an adult male between 18 and 40.

To date, 5,518 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 62 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had five new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,255. Of those cases, 1,985 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported three new virus cases, with its total now at 528. Of those cases, 329 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported two new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 736. Officials say 523 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,655 to 1,659 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,142 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 28.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 26, the state health department says Sioux County reported eight new cases bringing their total to 2,419. Officials say 1,690 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported 16 virus-related deaths so far.