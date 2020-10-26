Oct. 26: Nebraska reports 702 more COVID-19 cases, total deaths surpass 600

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 702 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 64,499.

There was seven new virus-related death reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 603 on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 427 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,875 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 41,930 on Sunday to 42,245 on Monday.

So far, 573,076 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 508,261 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported 12 new COVID-19 in Cedar County, bringing its total to 198. Of those cases, 905 have recovered.

So far, no virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed 39 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,586.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 46 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

The NNPHD says Dixon County has had five more positive cases, putting their total at 178. Of those cases, 121 have recovered.

State health officials say Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Thurston County

The NNPHD says Thurston County has had seven new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 379. Of those cases, 308 have recovered.

So far, state health officials say Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD says Wayne County has had six more positive cases for a total of 355. Of those cases, 196 have recovered.

Wayne County has reported one virus-related death so far.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released updated numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties as of 9:30 p.m.