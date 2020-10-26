Oct. 26: South Dakota reports 377 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 11,000 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 538 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 39,741.

According to the state's health department, 525 of these new cases are confirmed and 13 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 11,061 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 316 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 222 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 28,083.

Currently, 377 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, the highest amount seen so far since the pandemic began.

Nine additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 375 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 140 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 773. Of those cases, 155 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 788. State health officials say 631 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,584 to 2,623. Health officials say 1,846 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported 18 total virus-related deaths in Lincoln County.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 725 total positive cases. So far, 541 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 792 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 541 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.