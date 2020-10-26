Organization makes changes to ‘Meals on Wheels’ program due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Seniors are at the greatest risk in the pandemic. But, one organization here in Siouxland is making sure they are safely feeding those that are in need.

A nutritious, well balanced meal… that's what Connections Area Agency on Aging's program "Meals on Wheels" is hoping to provide for seniors 60 and older who are homebound or isolating because of COVID-19.

To keep their staff and consumers safe during the pandemic, Regional Marketing Coordinator Chris Kuchta said they've had to make some changes to the program.

"We made a change from our hot meals during this time of covid to either frozen meals or shelf-stable made meals," said Kuchta, Connections Area Agency on Aging.

Kuchta said they have also gone from giving out meals daily to only twice a month.

"We are boxing them up in a box of 10 meals to last them for those two weeks," said Kutcha.

Kuchta said they're expecting a pretty busy winter this year.

"We generally see an uptick in the number of meals every winter, because of the inability to get out and drive, but this year with the COVID number rising we anticipate more meals going out," said Kuchta.

The program serves more than a dozen counties and they delivered nearly 6,000 meals on their last delivery date.

"So many people depend on this as a lifeline for them, these are very nutritious healthy meals that supply at least a third of the nutrients for the seniors for each day," said Kutcha.

Kuchta says the program doesn't just provide meals - they also form close relationships with their clients, and staff members will make monthly calls to their consumers just to check up on them.

If you are 60 years or older and would like to know more about the program - or if you are interested in volunteering -- you can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209.