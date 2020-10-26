Philippines recalls ambassador who allegedly mistreated maid

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say the Philippines’ ambassador to Brazil has been ordered to return home to face investigation after video surfaced allegedly showing her physically mistreating her Filipino house helper. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that the diplomat, who was identified by his department as Ambassador Marichu Mauro, was recalled rapidly “to explain the maltreatment of her service staff.” The video footage, reportedly taken from security cameras in the ambassador’s residence in Brasilia and shown by a Brazilian news agency, showed a woman maltreating somebody who appeared to be a house personnel, including by pulling her hair and ear. There was no immediate comment from Mauro and it was unclear where she was on Monday.