Philippines: Typhoon displaces 120,000 people, 8 missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a strong typhoon has blown out of the Philippines after displacing more than 120,000 people, leaving several fishermen missing and causing at least six vessels to sink or run aground in storm-tossed waters. Local authorities say at least two died from Typhoon Molave, including a villager who drowned, but the government’s main disaster-response agency says it will wait to include the deaths in its casualty count until they are verified. The Office of Civil Defense says 13 people were initially reported missing, mostly fishermen, but five were later rescued off the eastern island province of Catanduanes. The fast-moving typhoon blew out of the country to the South China Sea on Monday afternoon.