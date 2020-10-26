Randy Feenstra makes a stop at Rotary Club of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Congressional candidate Randy Feenstra, Monday, was at the Rotary Club of Sioux City. He's running for the seat representing Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

Feenstra spoke about health care and the federal deficit.

He said in the last couple of weeks, premiums have gone up significantly, and most businesses and families can't sustain that increase.

So he hopes to change that by creating more transparency, creating more competition, and getting rid of third party billing.

"I just wanted to make sure everyone understood how important Medicare and insurance is, not only for my parents that are 80 but also for myself and my children," said Feenstra.

Feenstra said he is not focused on the polls, he is focused on where they're going next -- and -- listening to the needs of the people.