Record cold again possible by Tuesday morning with warming not far behind

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow moved out but the cold didn’t go anywhere as highs once again were way below average in the 20s.

We’ll have to get through some record cold temperatures tonight as lows could dip into the upper single digits across much of the area as a little clearing starts to take place.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine take over on Tuesday as the warming process will finally get going with highs in the mid 30s.

Better warming arrives on Wednesday with lows in the upper teens and highs getting into the low 40s.

A quieter pattern will continue this week but will the upward temperature trend continue?

I'll talk more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.