Rights group: Hamas frees Gazan man who met Israelis on Zoom

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian human-rights group says Gaza’s Hamas authorities have released three Palestinian peace campaigners who were jailed last April for holding an online video conference with Israeli participants. Rami Aman, 39, was detained in April along with seven members of his Gaza Youth Committee group after holding a two-hour Zoom meeting. The event drew dozens of peace activists, including Israelis. Aman and two co-defendants have been held since then on treason charges. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which defended Aman, said Monday that a military court suspended the remainder of the defendants’ one-year sentence and released them.