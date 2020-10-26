See the top football plays from Week 9 on the ‘SportsFource Rewind’

The high school football playoffs will be in full swing this week in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. We already had some great post-season action last week. KTIV's Devin Reiners takes a look back on the 'Sports Fource Rewind'.

We start in Sergeant Bluff where the Warriors hosted Denison-Schleswig. Kaden Helt with some patient running to find a hole on the left side. He takes it 30 yards for the touchdown. SB-L wins big, 44-14.

Newell-Fonda hosting Kingsley-Pierson. Trey Jungers takes the handoff to the outside and breaks loose for 53 yard touchdown run. Newell-Fonda advances with a 20-0 win.

Spencer at home against Humbolt. It's a short touchdown run for Jon Nissen but it comes with under a minute to play in the game and gives the Tigers a 42-35 victory.

BH/RV hosting Storm Lake. Caleb Kratz slings it to Landeyn Van Kekerix on the slant and he scores easily. The Nighthawks roll to a 42-0 win.

Estherville Lincoln Central and Algona. The tip drill in practice pays off as Matt Christensen comes up with the interception and takes it all the way back for a pick-6. ELC wins, 36-20.

Spirit lake taking on Clear Lake. Brent Scott goes to Riley Reynolds over the middle and Reynolds does the rest for the score. The Indians win big, 40-0. That's the Sports Fource Rewind.