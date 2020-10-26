Sheriff: 9-year-old Nebraska boy fatally shot while hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeast Nebraska say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed while hunting with his father.

Television station KETV reports that the incident happened early Sunday morning at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln, where the boy was pheasant hunting with his father.

Lancaster County sheriff deputies say 9-year-old Gunnar Holte of Seward was killed. The boy's father told investigators that his son shot at a bird, then reloaded. The father said he heard another shot and found the boy on the ground.

Officials say an off-duty Lincoln police officer who was hunting nearby performed CPR on the boy. The boy was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.