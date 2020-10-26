Sioux City City Council looking to change private pool code

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council is looking at possibly changing city code for inground pool safety.

At Monday's meeting, council members discussed the possibility of adding a power safety pool cover option to the safety code.

Right now, private in-ground pools are supposed to have a wall or fence to prevent access and help stop drownings.

A power safety cover isn't a tarp, but an automatic pool cover, strong enough for someone to walk on.

City Council members had an extensive discussion about the issue.

"That would be a third option pool owners could use for safety features. We did the first reading tonight, we're going to make a couple of slight amendments," said Councilman Dan Moore.

The second and third reading will be at the Nov. 2 meeting.

The council also approved lowering the number of days animal control holds a feral cat, from seven to three days.