US announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it has notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon attack missiles to Taiwan, a move likely to anger China. The announcement Monday came just hours after China said it will sanction Boeing Co.’s defense unit, Lockheed Martin Corp. and other U.S. military contractors for supplying weapons to Taiwan. The moves accelerate a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions. Boeing is the lead contractor on the proposed Harpoon sale, which the State Department said was intended to help Taiwan defend itself.