US Marshals: 45 missing children found in operation ‘Autumn Hope’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPTA21) - A multi-agency effort to locate and recover victims of human trafficking in Ohio and West Virginia has led authorities to 45 children listed as missing, the U.S. Marshals Office announced on Monday.

"Operation Autumn Hope" was conducted in conjunction with state and local agencies and was supported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A total of 179 arrests were made on a variety of new charges or outstanding warrants.

45 missing children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals as part of Operation “Autumn Hope.” https://t.co/0VkfM0tgBA — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) October 26, 2020

During one of the missing child recoveries, a loaded gun was recovered. The 15-year old male juvenile had two warrants and is suspected in multiple shootings and a homicide.

Another case involved a high-risk 15-year old girl who was missing from Cleveland. Information developed from that recovery linked her and other possible victims to an individual in Columbus suspected of human trafficking.