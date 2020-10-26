Vice President Mike Pence to host campaign rally in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit central Iowa later this week.

According to the Trump campaign, Pence will be stopping in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday for a "Make America Great Again" victory rally.

The rally is expected to start at 1 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport. President Donald Trump held a news conference at the same airport back on Oct. 14.

Anybody who wants to go can get a ticket on the Trump campaign website, here.

Pence last visited Iowa back on Oct. 1.