Gov. Ricketts: First vaccinations in Nebraska to go to health care workers and at-risk populations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Gov. Pete Ricketts has shared the state's plan to get a potential COVID-19 vaccine into the hands of Nebraskans.

Gov. Ricketts shared the strategy during a news conference Monday.

Rickett said part of the plan is ensuring an efficient distribution network for the vaccine. State leaders expect limited access to the vaccine early on, and initial doses will go to health care workers and at-risk populations.

Phase 1-A of the distribution plan includes health care personnel, hospitals, emergency rooms, long term care staff, urgent care and primary care access points

Phase 1-B includes residents of long term care facilities, people 65 years and older, people with certain underlying medical conditions, essential critical infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations.

Ricketts said while the federal government is requiring a plan from each state, a vaccine probably won't be in the hands of Nebraskans until the end of the year.

"While we had to submit our plan to the federal government, this month we're not expecting to see the first vaccines -- and there are several of them that are going through phase 3 trials right now-- we're probably not expected to see those until the end of the year or early next year," said Rickett. "There's going to be more details to come with regards to how those will be distributed.

Ricketts said it's still unclear how the vaccine will be allocated to each state.

He also said there will not be a mandate to get vaccinated, but the vaccine will be free.

You can read Nebraska's full COVID-19 vaccination plan here.