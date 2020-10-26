WATCH LIVE: Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

(NBC News) -- The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice.

Republicans are expected to get the confirmation through Monday even to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee. Barrett would be Trump's third Supreme Court justice.

Vice President Mike Pence's office said he would not preside over the session unless his tie-breaking vote is needed.

During the confirmation hearings for Barrett, Democrats argued the Nov. 3 election winner should choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett's appointment would lock-in a conservative majority on Supreme Court for several years.