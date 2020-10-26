Woodbury County Auditor talks voting safety in schools on Election Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- In Woodbury County, Auditor Pat Gill says he expects similar numbers as in past years for people voting in person on November third.

Gill said, as of today, they've had around 19,000 to 20,000 absentee ballots requested. He also said they're expecting a 70% to 80% voter turnout at the polls.

Gill talked with KTIV about polling site safety in the pandemic, as many polling places are inside local schools.

"It is very difficult to have social distancing in those smaller areas. We made some very concentrated efforts, we're not interacting with the students while they're in school during election day," said Gill.

Gill told KTIV last week that since schools are public entities, they have to let the county use buildings for polling sites.