Albania says repatriation of 5 from Syria a ‘great step’

BEIRUT (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says the repatriation of four children and a woman related to Albanian nationals who joined Islamic extremist groups in Syria “is a great step,” to be followed by more repatriations. Edi Rama would not reveal the number of Albanian nationals still in Syria but he said they have been identified and “we are well prepared” to take the next step and to get back the other children. Rama spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday at Beirut airport before flying out with the group of five who were repatriated from the Syrian camp of al-Hol in the war-ravaged country’s northeast.