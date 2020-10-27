Amazon to build center in Papillion, bringing 1,000 jobs

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Amazon says it plans to build a facility in Papillion that will eventually employ about 1,000 full-time workers. The company said the center is scheduled to open sometime next year. The 700,000-square-foot center will use workers and robot assistants to fulfill orders. David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, said an economic impact study estimated the center could have a more than $200 million annual economic impact on the region. Several other large companies, including Facebook, Google and Travelers Insurance, have built facilities in Sarpy County.