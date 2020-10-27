Remains found in submerged car of Iowa man reported missing in 2013

UPDATE:

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains have been found in Ethan Kazmerzak's car that was discovered and removed from a pond on Tuesday.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa for identification.

Kazmerzak and his vehicle have been missing since September 15, 2013. The car was found submerged in a pond northwest of Hampton, Iowa, near where Kazmerzak had last been scene seven years ago.

The 2006 Volkswagen was recovered using divers from the Story County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and with help from the Adventurs with Purpose Crew, who's search efforts resulted in the discovery.

Multiple other area and state emergency agencies assisted on scene.

PREVIOUS

According to findethan.com, Kazmerzak was seen in several Hudson, Iowa pubs the night before he was reported missing and was last seen at a party at a gravel pit pond.

You can find more information on the cold case here.