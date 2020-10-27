Cloud growth helps Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft reported quarterly earnings Tuesday that beat Wall Street expectations, as it continued to weather the coronavirus pandemic amid increased demand for its flagship software software and services. The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $13.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, beating Wall Street expectations. The software giant has benefited from an COVID-19-fueled trend of working and learning from home that boosted demand for its cloud computing services and workplace productivity products, such as email and video conferencing. It posted revenue of $37.2 billion in the July-September period, up 12% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $35.8 billion.